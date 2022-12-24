Brock Purdy’s NFL success explained by Steve Young’s epic Star Wars reference

Young uses epic Star Wars reference to explain Purdy’s success originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From third-string rookie quarterback to QB1, it’s safe to say that Brock Purdy is making the most of his opportunity with the 49ers.

The 22-year-old quarterback has started just two games in his young NFL career so far, but both inspiring performances already have earned him an out-of-this-world comparison. Literally.

Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young joined KNBR 680’s “Tolbert & Copes” on Wednesday to discuss his first impressions of Purdy and used a unique analogy to describe the quarterback’s journey from Mr. Irrelevant to the starter.

“The thing is, it’s hard to read and that’s why the 49ers picked him in the seventh round. What makes it so hard is the- I call it the ‘Force’, like the Star Wars reference,” Young said. “Does someone have the Force?

“And usually, the Force that we’re talking about is Obi-Wan Kenobi or Yoda. They have this thing that you can’t describe but you feel it, you know it, you can sense it.”

Interesting.

Purdy was elevated to starter after veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury in Week 13. In his first NFL start, Purdy was almost perfect in the 49ers’ 35-7 beatdown of the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then had another solid performance against San Francisco’s division in a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy has completed 69 percent of his passes for 612 passing yards, six touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 108.8 over the last three games.

“Scouts don’t know when [players] have the Force,” Young continued. “All they can do is measure you. That’s why there are so many first-round misses. Because they don’t know how to judge whether someone has the Force. And then when somebody does, no matter where they’re drafted, you go, ‘Oh, you had the Force? Who knew!’ I think that’s what is cool about young Brock.”

As the 49ers prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, they hope their young, yet poised and confident quarterback can help lead them to their eighth consecutive win.

May the Force be with Purdy, and the 49ers, for the remainder of the season.

