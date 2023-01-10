Brock Purdy’s hot start puts QB alongside Patrick Mahomes in NFL record book

Purdy joins Mahomes, Warner in record book after win vs. Cards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy continues to rewrite the record books.

After guiding the 49ers to a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in the 2022 NFL regular-season finale, the 23-year-old joined a very exclusive list with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Purdy’s 119.0 passer rating through his first five career NFL starts is the second-highest in the Super Bowl era, behind Warner (131.4) and ahead of Mahomes (116.3).

While it’s less than guaranteed Purdy will win an NFL MVP, Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in his first three seasons like Warner and Mahomes, the rookie’s start to his career nonetheless has been impressive.

Against the Cardinals, Purdy completed 15 of 20 passes for 178 yards with three touchdown passes and finished with a 141.2 passer rating.

With the victory, the rookie became the first quarterback in 49ers franchise history to win his first five NFL starts and the third rookie quarterback in league history to win at least his first five starts.

Purdy (5, 2022) now sits behind Mike Kruczek (six, 1979) and Ben Roethlisberger (13, 2004) for the most wins to start their career.

Purdy’s historic start doesn’t end there. He became the only quarterback since 1950 to throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each game and win. Purdy’s 13 total touchdown passes this season also is a 49ers team record, surpassing Tom Owen (10, 1974).

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Purdy are the only two rookies in the Super Bowl era to register two-or-more touchdown passes in six consecutive games as the former did it for seven straight.

Lastly, Purdy became the third player in NFL history with at least two touchdown passes in each of his first five career starts, joining Dan Marino and Billy Volek. Joining Marino in the record book is something Purdy has noted as being “pretty cool.”

Story continues

“My dad grew up a Miami Dolphins fan and we were all Dolphins fans growing up, and I wear 13 because of Dan Marino, so to have that kind of stat, I think it’s pretty cool to take a step back and be thankful and grateful for where you’re at, but again, like I said, I don’t get wrapped up in it. It’s not my driving force or goal to break this record or anything like that,” Purdy said on Dec. 29. “It just happens, but yeah, very thankful.”

RELATED: 49ers QB Purdy feels playoff ready after improbable rise

With his mature approach to the game, it explains why Purdy has had so much success early on in his NFL career.

Niners fans are hoping San Francisco’s regular season success — led by Purdy — can translate to playoff success and another Super Bowl win.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast