Brock Purdy to join Trey Lance, 49ers teammates for start of offseason program

Purdy to join 49ers teammates for start of offseason program

It won’t be long until Brock Purdy is back with his teammates at the 49ers’ facility. In fact, it will be just a matter of days.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and David Lombardi, the 49ers quarterback revealed that he will be on hand at the start of San Francisco’s offseason program starting Monday in Santa Clara after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL on March 10.

“Just being back around the guys, continue my rehab and get after the playbook,” Purdy said on a video call Friday with The Athletic. “So it will be simple in that regard.”

Purdy, who is expected to resume throwing in early June, is in the beginning stages of his rehab but is encouraged by the progress he has made in the almost-five weeks since his surgery.

“Just working on some simple things like the range of motion and slowly integrating things to get the strength back,” Purdy added. “But for the most part, everything is going as planned. And every week I feel like I’m getting better.”

Throughout the offseason, Purdy has kept in close contact with 49ers third-year quarterback Trey Lance, who has recovered from the season-ending ankle injury he sustained in Week 2 last season and recently was seen training alongside Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Although the two young signal-callers are expected to compete against one another for the staring nod throughout training camp, Purdy and Lance have maintained their close relationship.

“We’ve been shooting each other texts and keeping up and making sure we’re all good,” Purdy said. “He obviously has reached out a bunch since my surgery and (during) the recovery process, making sure things are good. I know he’s throwing and looking great down in Texas. So I’m really excited for him.

“And we’re all excited to get back together in California and start learning the playbook together and helping each other out,” Purdy said. “We obviously want what’s best for each other. We’re in a lot of contact, texting each other all the time. It’s been great.”

If Purdy, who is believed by many to be the frontrunner for the starting nod, remains on track with his recovery, there’s a chance he could be cleared by the end of training camp in late August. However, if not, Lance or newly-signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold could be in line to start Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

