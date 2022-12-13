Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan’s viral locker-room chat explained by 49ers coach

What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB’s big win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the 49ers’ 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi’s Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy.

The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Shanahan shared Monday that he was checking in with Purdy after his noteworthy performance.

“I was talking to him about how the week went,” Shanahan said on a conference call with local media. “How the game went, how he was feeling, how the next few days were going to go, and about getting ready for the Thursday game.”

Purdy hasn’t yet experienced the compacted NFL schedule that comes with playing on a Thursday night after a Sunday. The 49ers will not do any full-speed reps on the field, but they will work on their physical recovery and game planning for the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy wasn’t yet looking ahead to the 49ers’ NFC West matchup in the Pacific Northwest. The Iowa State product — who is day to day with oblique and rib injuries — still was thinking about what he could have done better during the week leading up to the 49ers’ win.

“He said how much fun he had,” Shanahan said. “He brought up a couple plays that he missed in practice during the week that were killing him. He was like, ‘I knew I would get it by game day. Sorry about some of the things during the week.’ Which was unbelievable because he had a great week of practice.

“We weren’t concerned about that aspect at all. It just shows you that the kid is a perfectionist, and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better.”

Purdy not only impressed his coach but also his teammates. The young play-caller is known for being hard on himself when he makes mistakes, which he works his best to eliminate.

Purdy finished the night with passes to eight different targets and a 76.2 percent completion rate. He not only threw two touchdown passes, but he ran the ball in himself for a score that turned a small 49ers’ lead into a rout.

“He’s going to keep slinging it and ripping what he sees, and I think our guys feel that,” Shanahan said. “When you’re like that, it gives a lot of people confidence because you know it’s just a matter of time.”

