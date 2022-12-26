Brock Purdy jokingly says George Kittle ‘stole’ Ray-Ray McCloud’s TD

Purdy jokingly says Kittle ‘stole’ 34-yard TD from McCloud originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers’ quarterback didn’t.

After San Francisco’s 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle’s two touchdown receptions wasn’t intended for the All-Pro tight end.

On the scoring play, both Kittle and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud were in the area as both players beat their defenders to get open, but Kittle caught the pass, which was meant for McCloud.

“I saw George go gown in the middle, but I was just trying to keep the ball really down towards the middle, to the left side of the field for Ray-Ray to run away from the corner that he beat,” Purdy told reporters after the win. “And then all of a sudden, George, like, hit second gear and, like, stole it, basically. But, yeah, it was intentionally supposed to go to Ray-Ray.”

For what it’s worth, Kittle has no regrets taking the touchdown away from McCloud.

“Why?” Kittle said when asked by reporters after the game. “Because I grinched it. No, I think I’ve had five touchdowns taken away from penalties, so I’m going to get them whenever they’re available.”

How did Kittle and McCloud end up in the same general area? The latter offered a detailed explanation after the game.

“Wide open space,” Kittle said. “I think the other safety was outside the opposite hash mark and the other guy was not even on the field basically. I was like, well, I’m not going to run and get covered. That doesn’t sound like a good idea. It was funny too because [49ers Head] Coach [Kyle] Shanahan ran that route on Wednesday. He coached it on Thursday morning. He goes, even if there’s space, you got to run across the field so the post is wide open. I was like, touchdown is what it is.”

Story continues

McCloud, who had a 71-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to get the 49ers on the board, didn’t have any hard feeling towards Kittle for stealing the touchdown.

“I saw him a little early and said something like, ‘Dang, George, where you going?’ ” McCloud told reporters after the game. “But he was a little closer than me, so I wasn’t going to out jump him to go get it and then the ball is all over the place. I’m a team first guy; you know what I’m saying? It’s not a me and win, it’s all about getting that ‘w’ at the end of the day.”

While the first touchdown wasn’t intended for Kittle, Purdy and the 49ers’ tight end hooked up for a 33-yard score later in the third quarter as the chemistry between the two players continue grow on and off the field.

RELATED: Brock Purdy is ‘complete package’ as 49ers’ long-term QB, Greg Papa claims

Next up for Purdy and the 49ers will be a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Day at Allegiant Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast