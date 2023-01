49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early and had to come out of the NFC championship game. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The Philadelphia Eagles have jumped out to an early lead against the San Francisco 49ers.

DeVonta Smith’s incredible-catch-that-shouldn’t-have-counted set up the Eagles’ touchdown to go up 7-0, while 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy had to leave the game with an early elbow injury.

Who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl? Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.