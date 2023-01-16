Brock Purdy, 49ers give Bears blueprint to help Justin Fields

Bears can help Fields with lessons from Purdy, 49ers’ run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Bears enter a critical offseason for the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild, several NFL operations have been bandied about as models for Chicago to follow to build around quarterback Justin Fields.

The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals are all viewed as potential blueprints that can make Fields’ life easier and accelerate his growth.

But as the Bears watch the NFL playoffs from home, their eyes should look west for the best example of how to best help Fields as he enters Year 3.

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They have won 11 straight, the last six of which have been started by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy, including Saturday’s 41-23 wild-card round beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy was sensational in his playoff debut, going 18-for-30 for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy has thrown 16 touchdown passes and only four interceptions in seven games. He’s getting better as the snaps pile up.

Now, there’s a reason Purdy was a seventh-round draft pick. He doesn’t have the traits and tools scouts look for when mining for the next “big thing” at quarterback. But since getting his feet wet in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has been a revelation for a Super Bowl contender whose hopes looked dashed when Garoppolo went down.

How has Purdy, formerly Mr. Irrelevant, flourished so quickly in the NFL?

It’s a simple combination of personnel, game planning, and execution, all of which the Bears should study as they look to build a lethal offense around a young, still-developing quarterback in Fields.

Let’s start with the personnel.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have spent years accumulating some of the best offensive weapons in the game. Deebo Samuel (second round), George Kittle (fifth round), Brandon Aiyuk (first round), and Jauan Jennings (seventh round) are all run-after-the-catch monsters. The 49ers found all of them in various rounds of various drafts. Sprinkle in the trade for Christian McCaffrey and the invaluable fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and you have an offense built around guys who can turn a 5-yard slant into a 50-yard gain.

Shanahan’s offense is at its best when the quarterback is making quick decisions and getting the ball out into playmakers’ hands, letting them do the rest.

The 49ers haven’t missed a beat with Purdy under center because Shanahan hasn’t asked the seventh-round pick to do too much. Purdy hasn’t been asked to drop back in the pocket, scan the field, and go through multiple reads very often. Instead, Shanahan has just asked Purdy to take what the defense gives him, make the quick, correct read, and hit one of the YAC monsters in stride.

The 49ers ask Purdy to stretch the field when given time, but a large chunk of the game plan has been quick reads to get the ball to talented playmakers in space.

Purdy has been sensational at taking the easy throws, executing the game plan as asked, and making off-schedule plays with his legs when his playmakers are covered up and the rush gets home.

“We just had to call plays to try to win the game and he did a hell of a job and he’s done it every time since,” Shanahan said of Purdy after Saturday’s win over the Seahawks. “So we have a lot of confidence in him and he gives us more and more confidence each week.”

Fields took a big leap forward this past season. He showcased electric playmaking ability with his legs but still has to grow as a passer. There were numerous moments during this past season where Fields showed improved pocket presence, accuracy, decision-making, and tight-window throws that signal he can become a great passer.

A lot of that is on him to continue fine-tuning his craft. But the Bears can also help Fields much like Shanahan has helped Purdy.

Can the Bears add four elite playmakers to their roster this offseason? Not on the level of Kittle, Samuel, Aiyuk, and McCaffrey. But they can prioritize adding weapons in free agency and the draft that excel with the ball in their hands. Guys who can turn easy throws into big gains. Maybe it’s Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in Round 2 of the draft. Perhaps it’s a trade for Mike Evans or Tee Higgins. Whatever it is, the Bears have to get more playmakers around Fields, preferably who rack up yards in bunches.

That’s Poles’ job.

The next part falls on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Getsy got a lot of love for his mini-bye re-evaluation of the offense. He deserved that. Adding in the quarterback-designed runs helped spark Fields and the Bears’ offense. But after a four-game explosion, the offense stalled. The passing game, in particular, struggled down the stretch.

Getsy showed an ability to scheme guys open at times during his first season calling plays. But he has to find a way to dial up more easy-access throws for Fields. Plays that get the ball out and into the hands of Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, or whoever is brought in this offseason.

Now, the last part is on Fields. Where Purdy has excelled at following Shanahan’s game plan and taking the easy throws, Fields can’t miss the lay-ups. There were times this season when Getsy’s call worked to perfection, and Fields either didn’t pull the trigger on an open throw, missed it, or just chose to tuck it and run.

For Fields and the Bears’ offense to take a leap next season, the personnel, scheme, and execution must improve.

The Bears can’t become the 49ers overnight, and there’s no doubt Fields has more talent and a higher ceiling than Purdy.

But as the 49ers continue to march through the playoffs with the artist formerly known as Mr. Irrelevant at the helm, the Bears should take some notes from the master on how to help make a young quarterback’s life easy and foster important growth in the process.

