Broadway’s ‘Waitress’ Cancels Remaining Performances Due To Covid – The Hamden Journal

Waitress, the Broadway musical featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, has canceled its remaining performances at the Ethel Barrymore theatre, producers announced tonight. The decision was made after new cases of Covid were detected among the company and crew. The production was to have run through January 9.

The announcement follows the cancelation of Jagged Little Pill earlier in the week, which was the first Broadway casualty of December’s Omicron surge in New York, which has sent daily case counts to levels never before seen.

The show had an all-female key production team lead by Diane Paulus, with a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Producer Barry Weissler, speaking for his co-producer and wife Fran and himself, said they were heartbroken not to finish the run, but praised “our brilliant creative team,” singling out Bareilles, who they said used “her innate skills as a brilliant pop singer/songwriter to also become a natural Broadway composer/lyricist.”

Below is Weissler’s statement in full:

It has been such an honor to bring Waitress to Broadway. We feel so blessed to have been able to continue playing when Broadway returned in September of this year. We are heartbroken that the Covid virus won’t allow us to finish our glorious scheduled run.

Our brilliant creative team worked together seamlessly to create an exceptional show. Watching Sara Bareilles take her innate skills as a brilliant pop singer/songwriter to also become a natural Broadway composer/lyricist has been especially rewarding to observe. We have also been blessed with the greatest actors, musicians and other company members working in the theatre today who’s dogged commitment has kept the show as fresh as the day we opened.

The Broadway community continues to take the utmost precautions in keeping everyone in our theaters safe. We encourage our patrons to visit BwayToday.com to find another show for their Broadway experience this season.