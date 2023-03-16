Broadway’s ‘Room’ Postponed Indefinitely After A Lead Producer Pulls Out – The Hamden Journal

Room, the musical adaptation of the bestselling novel and 2015 film, will not come to Broadway this spring as planned: Producers announced today that the show has been postponed indefinitely “due to a shortfall in capitalization” following the withdrawal of a Lead Producer.

The musical, which was to have starred Tony winner Adrienne Warren and Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes, was scheduled to begin performances on April 3 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The production was in rehearsal and is shut down as of today.

“In the midst of our rehearsals we were informed by one of our Lead Producers that due to personal reasons, they did not intend to fulfill their obligations to the production,” said producer Hunter Arnold. “Since being notified, the rest of the producing team has exhausted all possible avenues to keep the show on track, but the narrow timeline and economic shortfall created by this series of events has proven to be insurmountable.”

Arnold continued, “We are incredibly disappointed not to be able to open this remarkable production at this time and are especially heartbroken for our incredibly talented cast and creative team who were hard at work in the rehearsal room.”

Producers Sam Julyan and James Yeoburn stated, “We have been honored to share the story of Room since its world premiere in 2017 in London and its subsequent productions in Dublin, Scotland, and Ontario. We truly believe that today’s disappointing news will not be the end of Room on stage.”

All purchased tickets will be refunded and ticket buyers should return to point of purchase to process those refunds.