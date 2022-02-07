Broadway’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Announces Full Cast – The Hamden Journal

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will be joined in Broadway’s upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite by Danny Bolero (In The Heights), Molly Ranson (Prayer for the French Republic) and, in his Broadway debut, Eric Wiegand, producers announced today.

Rounding out the cast will be Michael McGrath and Erin Dilly as standbys for Broderick and Parker.

Bolero will play The Waiter, Ranson will play Jean McCormack/ Mimsey Hubley, and Wiegand is cast as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler.

The revival begins previews at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on Friday, February 25, with the official opening night set for Monday, March 28. A new block of tickets for the limited engagement went on sale today for tickets through June 26.

The production, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in February 2020; the Broadway run originally was set to begin in March 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic shutdown.

The design team includes John Lee Beatty (set design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), and Marc Shaiman (incidental music). Producers are Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.