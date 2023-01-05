Broadway’s ‘Ohio State Murders’ With Audra McDonald Announces Closing – The Hamden Journal

Ohio State Murders, the play starring Audra McDonald that made history by being the first Broadway production of acclaimed 91-year-old playwright Adrienne Kennedy, will play its final performance on Sunday, January 15.

Though generally well-reviewed, Ohio State Murders has struggled at the box office, grossing just $311,893 for nine-performances during Broadway’s generally lucrative New Year’s week. Attendance for the week, which ended Jan. 1, was only 49% of capacity at the recently renamed James Earl Jones Theatre.

Directed by Kenny Leon, Ohio State Murders starred McDonald as a writer and lecturer coming to terms with a horrific incident from her past: the murders of her two infant daughters. The production also featured Bryce Pinkham, Lizan Mitchell, Mister Fitzgerald, and Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.

Ohio State Murders began previews on Friday, November 11, 2022 and officially opened on Thursday, December 8. It is the inaugural production at the Jones.