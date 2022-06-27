Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ Star Sutton Foster Tests Covid-Positive – The Hamden Journal

Sutton Foster, who stars opposite Hugh Jackman in the Broadway hit revival The Music Man, has tested positive for Covid for the second time since December and will miss performances until Wednesday, July 6.

Jackman returned to the show on June 22 following his own second bout with the illness, which he announced the day after appearing with the cast on the June 12 Tony Awards. Both Jackman and Foster had previously tested positive for Covid back in December during the musical’s previews.

“I’m so sorry to share this news,” said Foster, who plays librarian Marion Paroo in the production at the Winter Garden Theatre, in an Instagram video post yesterday, “but this morning I tested positive for COVID. But you’re all in good hands with Audrey Cardwell and Kathy Voutko as Marion Paroo. Love to everyone at the Winter Garden Theatre, and see you all soon.”

See the video below.

Beanie Feldstein, the star of Funny Girl, also recently missed some performances due to a positive Covid test.

The recent Covid cases come as Broadway is preparing to switch to a mask-optional policy for audiences in July.