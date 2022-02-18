Mrs. Doubtfire will return to Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Thursday, April 14, a month later than originally planned.

Producers announced the new date today. The musical adaptation of the 1993 Robin Williams movie initially was set to reopen on March 14 after going on hiatus in January at the height of the Omicron surge.

Today’s announcement did not specify a reason for the rescheduled return. Ticketholders for performances from March 15 to April 13 can make exchanges at their point of purchase.

Producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement, “When we closed on January 9 we started working on a plan to re-open as soon as we could with the hope of providing long-term employment for everyone who works on Mrs. Doubtfire and for an extended run of the show. I am beyond grateful the support of the extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra and creative team, along with the Roundabout Theatre Company, operators of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, who really want the show to be back and running, delighting audiences from around the world.”

Mrs. Doubtfire had played three preview performances before being shut down on March 12, 2020, due to Broadway’s Covid shutdown. Performances of the musical, directed by Jerry Zaks and starring Rob McClure (Beetlejuice, Chaplin) in the title role, resumed on October 21, 2021, and stopped again on January 9, 2022.

Mrs. Doubtfire was one of two high-profile Broadway productions to take the unusual step of ceasing production with an eye toward reopening once the Omicron surge (and its heavy impact on business) was over. Girl From The North Country, with music by Bob Dylan, played its final Broadway performance at The Belasco Theatre on Jan. 23, with producers saying they were in advanced conversations with the Shubert Organization to re-open in the spring.