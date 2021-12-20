Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Closes For Good, Becoming First Casualty Of Omicron Surge

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical of Alanis Morissette songs, will not reopen at the Broadhurst Theater following its current Covid suspension, producers announced tonight.

With the announcement, the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical becomes the first Broadway casualty of December’s Omicron surge in New York City.

In a statement, producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price said tonight that “the drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and – due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company – need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill. In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.”

All tickets for canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill featured an original story by Diablo Cody with music and lyrics by Alanis Morissette. Songs included “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic.”

The musical opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday, December 5, 2019 following a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA.

The full statement from the producers:

We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the Jagged Little Pill story. This show about healing, human connection, and catharsis, has been a salve to audiences, and to all of us, throughout these trying times.

Yet, the drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and – due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company – need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill. In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.

We know that the Jagged Little Pill story will continue to be told – and in the new year, will be announcing plans for subsequent productions, building on the show’s triumphant launch in Australia earlier this month. We also hope and intend to find a way to bring this vibrant and vitalizing musical back to the Broadway stage, once the current crisis is past, but at this time we are in the unfortunate position to determine Friday, December 17, 2021 as the final Broadway performance of Jagged Little Pill.

There is nothing in the world like live theater. There is no community in the world like this great Broadway family of artists and audiences. We will make it through this, together.

– Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price

