Broadway Box Office Climbs As Spring Roster Takes Shape – Deadline

Broadway’s Covid-Hit ‘Plaza Suite’ & Others Set Return Dates – The Hamden Journal

by

Several Broadway shows impacted by the uptick in New York City Covid cases last week are still feeling the effects this week: Plaza Suite has canceled performances at least through tomorrow, Paradise Square has canceled most of this week, and A Strange Loop is off until Thursday.

Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, returned to the Longacre Theatre last night after a week of canceled performances.

Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, which began canceling performances last week after stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for Covid, has added tonight’s performance to its cancelations, while also announcing that the popular production has been extended through July 6 to make up for the missed shows. News about performances beyond tonight will be made later today.

The musical Paradise Square, which had announced that performances would resume yesterday, canceled additional performances for this week, noting that the show “will definitely resume performances on Saturday, April 16” with that day’s matinee and evening performances at the Barrymore Theatre.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play A Strange Loop was to have started previews last week prior to Covid cases hitting the company. A rescheduled start of April 11 was then postponed, with performances now set to begin on Thursday, April 14 at the Lyceum Theatre.

 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.