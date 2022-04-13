Broadway’s Covid-Hit ‘Plaza Suite’ & Others Set Return Dates – The Hamden Journal

Several Broadway shows impacted by the uptick in New York City Covid cases last week are still feeling the effects this week: Plaza Suite has canceled performances at least through tomorrow, Paradise Square has canceled most of this week, and A Strange Loop is off until Thursday.

Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, returned to the Longacre Theatre last night after a week of canceled performances.

Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, which began canceling performances last week after stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for Covid, has added tonight’s performance to its cancelations, while also announcing that the popular production has been extended through July 6 to make up for the missed shows. News about performances beyond tonight will be made later today.

The musical Paradise Square, which had announced that performances would resume yesterday, canceled additional performances for this week, noting that the show “will definitely resume performances on Saturday, April 16” with that day’s matinee and evening performances at the Barrymore Theatre.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play A Strange Loop was to have started previews last week prior to Covid cases hitting the company. A rescheduled start of April 11 was then postponed, with performances now set to begin on Thursday, April 14 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Thank you for your continued patience and support. ❤ News about performances of Plaza Suite beyond Wednesday, April 13 will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/9wQ1mz1ZW5 — Plaza Suite Broadway (@plazasuitebway) April 12, 2022

After previously announcing that performances would resume on 4/12, #ParadiseSquare will resume performances on 4/16, with 2PM & 8PM performances at the Barrymore Theatre All tickets for the cancelled performances can be exchanged or refunded at the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/PZTFggS3ks — Paradise Square Broadway (@ParadiseSquare) April 11, 2022