Broadway’s ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’ Announces Cast – The Hamden Journal

The upcoming Broadway production of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside And Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton, will reunite much of the acclaimed 2015 Off Broadway cast when it begins previews Wednesday, November 30, at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

The production, which officially opens Monday, December 19, will reunite most of the Off Broadway cast, including Stephen McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas and Michael Rispoli.

The synopsis: City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed – and the Church won’t leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum…”

Original cast member Ron Cephas-Jones will not be returning with the production; casting for the role of Junior will be announced in the coming weeks.

Henderson’s stage credits include August Wilson’s Jitney, Fences and A Raisin in the Sun, among many others.

Almanzar, Canavan, Colón-Zayas, and Rispoli will be making their Broadway debuts with this production.

The creative team includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and original music/sound design by Ryan Rumery.