Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Cancels Thursday Performance Due To Covid – The Hamden Journal

The Broadway musical Beetlejuice has canceled tonight’s performance due to cases of Covid within the company.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, and appreciate your understanding,” the production posted on Instagram. “The safety of our audiences, cast and crew remains our top priority.”

Performances at the Marquis Theatre are scheduled to resume Friday, July 22.

Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer in the musical adaptation of the 1988 film.

New York City is experiencing an upsurge in Covid cases due to the more contagious, but generally less severe, BA.5 sub-variant. Earlier today, the White House announced that President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid.