Broadway Star Taylor Louderman Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Brooks Toth: ‘My New Role’

Taylor Louderman is pregnant. Brooks Toth. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfngNj4sZTG/.

Taylor Louderman/Instagram

Taylor Louderman is pregnant!

The Broadway star, 31, announced in an Instagram post Saturday that she and her husband Brooks Toth are expecting their first baby together this winter.

In her photo series, Toth can be seen holding up a sonogram photo of their baby as the duo looks excitedly at one another, before turning their faces to the camera ahead in follow-up shots. Their adorable pup can also be seen situated between them.

“Been studying for my new role this winter,” the Bring It On: The Musical and Mean Girls star wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags, “#PregnancyAnnoucement,” “#FirstTimeMom” and “#ParentsToBe.”

Before starring as the first-ever Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, Louderman made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical alongside West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose.

For her role in Tina Fey’s musical production, Louderman received a 2018 Tony nomination for best actress in a musical.

RELATED: Mean Girls on Broadway Star Taylor Louderman Takes You Inside Her Opening Night

Louderman most recently starred on NBC’s Kenan alongside Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Fortune Feimster. Comedian Feimster, 42, commented on Louderman’s pregnancy news, writing, “Omg! So excited for you guys. Congrats!”

Mean Girls

RELATED: Pink Shirts and Burn Books! Everything You Need to Know About the Mean Girls Broadway Musical

Louderman and Toth first met in 2018 at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Manhattan. In 2019, 17 months later, Toth proposed on Christmas Eve, Brides reported. “It was adorable and a huge surprise,” she recalled to the outlet. The couple then got married in an intimate ceremony on June 14, 2020.

The two tied the knot in a historic lighthouse in Jupiter, Florida, that they feel in love with shortly after getting engaged. When they first tried booking it, however, the wedding venue was totally unavailable, Brides detailed.

Disappointed with the news, the two began looking for venues in Louderman’s hometown of Saint Louis, Missouri. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it became a blessing in disguise for them. “When COVID hit, we didn’t want to wait and didn’t mind doing a small wedding,” Louderman told the outlet. “So, we thought we’d see if the lighthouse had any openings, and sure enough!”

Story continues

After reserving their dream venue, they made the destination wedding into a road trip. “We rented a motor home … and made memories to last a lifetime,” she told Brides.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During their big day, Louderman and Toth had 25 guests at the ceremony. Though they didn’t host a formal reception right after for safety reasons, they marked the occasion with a restaurant meal and a steel drums performance, Brides reported.

“I was really excited to do a more intimate ceremony,” Louderman admitted.

“The simplicity of our wedding felt like it represented us well, and that is the silver lining with COVID, I think,” she continued. “It gave us permission to shake things up and focus on the real reason we were there.”