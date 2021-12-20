Broadway Covid Cancellations – An Updated List – The Hamden Journal

Broadway’s Hamilton has canceled all performances through Dec. 26, producers have announced, becoming the second production after MJ to miss the entire week of lucrative holiday performances.

“This week’s performances of Hamilton on Broadway have been canceled due to breatkthrough Covid-19 cases,” producers tweeted this morning. The tweet lists the dates Dec. 20 to Dec. 26.

Disney’s Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Jagged Little Pill joined Broadway’s Covid cancellation roster over the weekend, bringing the number of productions missing the weekend shows due to the surge to eight.

Broadway currently has 32 shows in production. The recent spate of performance cancellations has not yet prompted any permanent closings, and the Broadway League has indicated it is not currently considering an industry-wide shutdown. (Two shows – Company and Thoughts of a Colored Man, canceled performances over the weekend due to non-Covid illness among cast, a possible indication that understudies are spread pretty thin these days; Company is expected to resume Monday, Dec. 20; Thoughts of A Colored Man on Tues., Dec. 21.)

As of today, Mon. Dec. 20, here are the shows that have experienced recent Covid-related cancellations along with return dates and expected return dates (ticket-holders are encouraged to check individual show websites or the Broadway League’s new Broadway performance schedule page for updates).