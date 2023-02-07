Broadway Box Office Slips As Ticket Prices Continue Winter Discounts – The Hamden Journal

Discounts, winter promotions, benefit performances and the absence from the roster of now-closed solid earner The Piano Lesson added up to a slide in Broadway box office for the week ending Feb. 5, down about 9% from the previous week to $23,518,702.

Total attendance was down only 5% through (to 195,520), with the smaller average ticket price ($120.29 compared to the previous week’s $124.43) biting into receipts. Nineteen of the 22 shows on the week’s roster reported box office drops, though most shows filled up more than 90% of their seats.

Topping the list once again was The Phantom of the Opera, drawing ever closer to its April 16 closing date after 35 years on Broadway. Last-chancers are filling the Majestic, driving last week’s box office tally to $2,616,850, outpacing the runners-up Funny Girl ($1,801,068) and Hamilton ($1,695,202) by a noticeable margin. (Hamilton‘s Wednesday matinee was a special performance for students.)

Filling fewer than the 90% capacity mark were Some Like It Hot (72.7%, $741,939); The Collaboration (76.6%, $286,472); and A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical (88.4%, $1,019,210). The latter production just announced the release of a new block of tickets through January 7, 2024.

Opening later this week (February 9), Pictures From Home, starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker, filled about 92% of its seats at Studio 54, grossing $432,278.

Between Riverside and Crazy, featuring Common in his Broadway debut, took in $382,452, filling 95.7% of seats at the Hayes, even while also offering simulcast performances through February 12 (simulcast tickets are not included in these box office figures).

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,111,937,746, with total attendance of 8,574,121 at about 87.6% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For the complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.