Broadway Box Office Holds Steady At $29M; ‘Phantom’ Nabs $1.6M – The Hamden Journal

Broadway box office held steady last week, with impressive attendance for recent arrivals Almost Famous and Kimberly Akimbo, and Leopoldstadt again setting a house record at the Longacre with receipts of $1,158,051.

In all, the 28 Broadway productions grossed $28,585,160 for the week ending Oct. 23, just about dead-even with the previous week. Total attendance was 227,107, about 90% of capacity.

Although the dollar figure for Almost Famous was down by just under $12,000 from the previous week – to $595,034 – the drop was attributable to the loss of a performance due to Covid. For the six previews performed, attendance was at 90% of capacity.

Also missing a performance last week was KPOP, the musical at Circle In The Square. The show filled about 80% of seats for six performances, grossing $196,419 with a $60 average ticket.

Also in previews, the musical Kimberly Akimbo filled 91% of seats at the Booth, though a modest $74.32 average ticket price kept receipts to $367,074.

Of the recent play revivals, The Piano Lesson struck the highest note, grossing $915,116 and filling 83% of seats at the Barrymore. Both Death of a Salesman and Topdog/Underdog were at about 71% of capacity, with the former grossing $557,416, the latter at $238,058.

Walking With Ghosts, the new one-man-show starring Gabriel Byrne, played five previews at the Music Box, grossing $146,402. Opening night is this Thursday.

Among the top earners of the week were The Music Man ($3,028,591); Hamilton ($2,041,455); MJ ($1,746,669); Funny Girl ($1,723,800); The Lion King ($1,714,707); The Phantom of the Opera ($1,622,813) and Wicked ($1,610,381). Other shows topping the $1M mark: Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Moulin Rouge!, Six and The Book of Mormon.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $612,623,778, with total attendance of 4,801,845 at about 87% of capacity.

The 28 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were 1776, Aladdin, Almost Famous, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Cost of Living, Death of a Salesman, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into the Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, The Kite Runner, KPOP, Leopoldstadt, The Lion King, The Music Man, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, The Phantom of the Opera, The Piano Lesson, Six, A Strange Loop, Topdog/Underdog, Walking With Ghosts and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League.