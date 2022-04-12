Broadway Box Office Holds Steady At $28M; Covid-Struck Shows Stumble – The Hamden Journal

Broadway’s total box office tally held steady last week, with new shows and strong ongoing performers making up for the money lost when some productions canceled performances due to Covid outbreaks.

In all, the 31 productions reporting grosses took in a combined $28,329,869 for the week ending April 10, down a small 2% from the previous week. Attendance was 225,256, a tiny 1% drop. Average ticket price for all shows was $125.77.

On the roster’s minus side, Plaza Suite, played only three performances for the week – stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker tested Covid-positive; the play is canceled at least through tonight – and took in $547,536, a drop of $836,026 from the previous week’s full-schedule take of $1,383,563. Paradise Square, also playing three performances, grossed $80,612, a $215,738 fall; and Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga canceled all performances for the week (the play’s first three previews the previous week had added $527,244 to that week’s roster).

A Strange Loop delayed its first preview from last week until tonight.

On the plus side, the musical Beetlejuice returned to Broadway last week, with two performances filling seats (including a highly comped Friday evening return performance) and adding $395,704 to the roster. The popular musical, back on Broadway for the first time since pre-Covid days, carried a healthy $123.50 average ticket price.

Also joining the roster was Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, playing two previews at the Golden, grossing $88,845 with a $69.63 ticket average.

Some other notable figures: The musical Six had its best week of 2022 at $1,343,506; Funny Girl filled seats and took in $1,262,828; Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, grossed $884,707 and played to 88% of capacity at the Nederlander; and The Music Man continued its juggernaut run with a $3,324,371 take.

Productions still finding audiences included The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre, filling just 54% of available seats; and for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf at the Booth (67% capacity).

The Little Prince, which opened this week to generally dismissive reviews, filled 71% of its seats for eight previews last week, including press comp performances. The show’s blend of dance & aerial acrobatics was going for an average ticket price of $32, and grossed $311,133 for the week.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $652,514,219, with total attendance of 5,205,232 at about 82% of capacity.

The 31 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin; American Buffalo; Beetlejuice; Birthday Candles; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; Dear Evan Hansen; for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf; Funny Girl; Hadestown; Hamilton; Hangmen; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; How I Learned To Drive; The Lion King; The Little Prince; MJ; The Minutes; Moulin Rouge!; Mr. Saturday Night; The Music Man; Paradise Square; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; Six; The Skin of Our Teeth; Take Me Out; Tina; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.