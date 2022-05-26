Broadcom to Acquire VMware for $61 Billion in Mega Tech Deal

Text size





Broadcom



said Thursday it reached a deal to buy cloud-computing company

VMware



for about $61 billion.

Broadcom (ticker: AVGO) said it will assume $8 billion of

VMware

’s

(VMW) debt. Following the close of the cash-and-stock transaction, the Broadcom software group will rebrand and operate as VMware, incorporating Broadcom’s existing infrastructure and security software solutions.

If completed, the acquisition would be one of the biggest of the year so far, trumping Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid for social media site

Twitter



(

TWTR



). It would take second place behind

Microsoft

’s

(

MSFT



) announced acquisition of

Activision Blizzard



(

ATVI



), which at nearly $70 billion would break records as one of the largest tech acquisitions.

Under the terms of the agreement, VMware shareholders will choose to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 a common share of Broadcom for each VMware share. The shareholder election will be subject to proration, meaning that half of VMware’s shares are being exchanged for cash consideration and the other half for Broadcom common stock. Based on the closing price of Broadcom’s common stock on May 25, the total $138.23 per-share consideration represents a 44% premium to the closing price of VMware common stock on May 20, the last full trading day before speculation about the acquisition caused the stock to surge.

“Combining our assets and talented team with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software portfolio, all housed under the VMware brand, creates a remarkable enterprise software player,” said VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram. “Collectively, we will deliver even more choice, value and innovation to customers, enabling them to thrive in this increasingly complex multi-cloud era.”

Upon closing, current Broadcom shareholders will own about 88% of the combined company, while current VMware shareholders will own 12%.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate software growth opportunities for Broadcom, with pro forma revenue of more than $40 billion, the company said. Broadcom is targeting to add approximately $8.5 billion of pro forma Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, from the acquisition within three years after closing.

The transaction is expected to close in Broadcom’s 2023 fiscal year. Broadcom has obtained commitments from a consortium of banks for $32 billion in new, fully committed debt financing.

Broadcom stock was down 1% in premarket trading, and VMware gained 1.3% to $122.09.

Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]