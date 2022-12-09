Broadcom Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid Near-Term Outlook

Broadcom  (AVGO) – Get Free Report shares moved higher Friday after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook as business spending on broadband and IT infrastructure continues to expand. 

Broadcom’s adjusted earnings of $10.45 per share topped Street forecasts by around 17 cents, while revenues rose 21% to an analyst-beating $8.93 billion. Broadband revenues grew 20% from last year — but slipped from the prior quarter to $1.1 billion while its relationship with Apple  (AAPL) – Get Free Report  again helped wireless revenues rise 13% to $2.1 billion.