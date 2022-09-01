Broadcom Stock Is Rising. Earnings and Guidance Beat Estimates.

Text size
Broadcom
reported strong earnings and provided a better-than-expected outlook for its October quarter. The semiconductor firm’s shares are up in after-hours trading.
Broadcom (ticker: AVGO) reported fiscal-third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $9.73, topping Wall Street’s consensus estimate for $9.56, according to FactSet. Revenue came in at $8.46 billion, above expectations for $8.41 billion.
Broadcom’s guidance was also solid. It gave a revenue forecast of $8.9 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with the $8.77 billion expected by analysts.
“Broadcom’s record third-quarter results were driven by robust demand across cloud, service providers, and enterprise,” said CEO Hock Tan in the company’s earnings release. “We expect solid demand across our end markets to continue in the fourth quarter, reflecting continued investment by our customers of next-generation technologies in data centers, broadband, and wireless.”
Broadcom stock rallied as much as 2.8%, to $505.60, initially following the release in post-market trading.
The company said its semiconductor-solutions segment had revenue of $6.6 billion in the quarter, while the infrastructure software segment generated $1.8 billion. The firm also bought back $1.5 billion in stock during the quarter.
Broadcom stock has declined by 26% this year, compared with the 33% drop for the
iShares Semiconductor
(SOXX) exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index.
