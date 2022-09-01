Broadcom Stock Is Rising. Earnings and Guidance Beat Estimates.

Text size





A Broadcom office in San Jose, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images





Broadcom



reported strong earnings and provided a better-than-expected outlook for its October quarter. The semiconductor firm’s shares are up in after-hours trading.

Broadcom (ticker: AVGO) reported fiscal-third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $9.73, topping Wall Street’s consensus estimate for $9.56, according to FactSet. Revenue came in at $8.46 billion, above expectations for $8.41 billion.