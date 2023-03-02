Broadcom Reports Earnings Today. Here's What Wall Street Expects.

Broadcom Stock Gains on Earnings and Solid Guidance

by

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan says generative AI applications will boost demand for the company’s networking chips.

On Thursday,

Broadcom


(ticker: AVGO) reported strong earnings and provided a revenue forecast for the April quarter that was above expectations. Its shares rose in after-hours trading.

The chip maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $10.33, topping the $10.17 Wall Street consensus estimate, according to FactSet. Revenue came in at $8.92 billion, roughly in line with expectations of $8.9 billion. The company said its semiconductor-solutions segment had revenue of $7.1 billion in the quarter, while the infrastructure software segment generated $1.8 billion.