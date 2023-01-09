Broadcom stock dinged in final minutes on report Apple working on its own WiFi/Bluetooth chips

Broadcom Inc. shares closed sharply lower Monday in the final minutes of trading following a report that Apple Inc. was working on its own WiFi and Bluetooth chips, which would make Broadcom’s unnecessary in iPhones and other Apple mobile devices.
Broadcom
AVGO,
shares traded as high as $601.67 on Monday, a gain of 2.3%, but dropped in a matter of seconds to a low of $560.56, for a 4.7% intraday loss, before finishing the day down 2% at $576.89.
Toward the end of the trading day, Bloomberg News reported that Apple
AAPL,
had in place plans to release its first modem chip at the end of 2024 or early 2025, giving the consumer-electronics giant little reason to buy those chips from Broadcom.
Broadcom shares slipped an additional 0.8% after hours. Back in December, Broadcom’s “excellent backlog management” earned it praise from Wall Street, following an earnings report in which Broadcom CEO Hock Tan refused to provide a full-year outlook as the company scrubbed its backlog.
In comparison, the S&P 500 Index
SPX,
finished down less than 0.1% on Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index
COMP,
advanced 0.6%, and Apple shares closed up 0.4% at $130.15.