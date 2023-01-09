Broadcom stock dinged in final minutes on report Apple working on its own WiFi/Bluetooth chips

Broadcom stock rises after earnings beat and dividend hike, despite slight software miss

Broadcom Inc. shares closed sharply lower Monday in the final minutes of trading following a report that Apple Inc. was working on its own WiFi and Bluetooth chips, which would make Broadcom’s unnecessary in iPhones and other Apple mobile devices.

Broadcom
AVGO,
-1.96%
shares traded as high as $601.67 on Monday, a gain of 2.3%, but dropped in a matter of seconds to a low of $560.56, for a 4.7% intraday loss, before finishing the day down 2% at $576.89.

Toward the end of the trading day, Bloomberg News reported that Apple
AAPL,
+0.41%
had in place plans to release its first modem chip at the end of 2024 or early 2025, giving the consumer-electronics giant little reason to buy those chips from Broadcom.

Broadcom shares slipped an additional 0.8% after hours. Back in December, Broadcom’s “excellent backlog management” earned it praise from Wall Street, following an earnings report in which Broadcom CEO Hock Tan refused to provide a full-year outlook as the company scrubbed its backlog.

In comparison, the S&P 500 Index
SPX,
-0.08%
finished down less than 0.1% on Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index
COMP,
+0.63%
advanced 0.6%, and Apple shares closed up 0.4% at $130.15.