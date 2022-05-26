Broadcom Stock: Chipmaker Confirms VMware Acquisition

Chipmaker and infrastructure software provider Broadcom (AVGO) on Thursday beat Wall Street’s targets for its fiscal second quarter and confirmed a deal to buy VMware (VMW). Broadcom stock wavered on the news in early trading.







X









San Jose, Calif.-based Broadcom earned an adjusted $9.07 a share on sales of $8.1 billion in the quarter ended May 1. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Broadcom earnings of $8.72 a share on sales of $7.91 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Broadcom earnings increased 37% while sales advanced 23%.

For the current quarter, Broadcom forecast revenue of $8.4 billion, topping Wall Street’s estimate of $8 billion.

Broadcom also said it agreed to acquire VMware for about $61 billion in cash and stock. News of the acquisition leaked on Monday.

In premarket trading on the stock market today, Broadcom stock alternated between modest gains and losses. In recent trades, it was down 0.4% to 529.72. VMware stock rose 0.4% to 121.06.

Details to follow.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Graphics-Chip Maker Nvidia Beats First-Quarter Targets But Guides Low On Sales

Best Buy Delivers Better-Than-Expected First-Quarter Sales

Chip Gear Maker Applied Materials Misses Targets Due To Supply Chain Issues

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See Updates To IBD Stock Lists

Join IBD Live For Stock Ideas Each Morning Before The Open