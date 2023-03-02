Broadcom Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What Wall Street Expects.

Technology investors are eagerly awaiting fiscal-first-quarter results from chip maker Broadcom after the market close to get an update on its businesses. Analysts generally expect a solid performance thanks to the company’s market leadership in networking semiconductors and security software.

The Wall Street consensus estimates for



Broadcom



(ticker: AVGO) are for the company to report January quarter revenue of $8.9 billion with adjusted earnings per share of $10.17. Analysts’ estimates for the current second fiscal quarter is for $8.6 billion in revenue and $9.80 in adjusted earnings per share.