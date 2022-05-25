Broadcom May Pay About $60 Billion for VMware With Announcement Thursday

Text size





Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware would be one of the biggest deals of 2022 so far.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images





Chip maker titan

Broadcom



may announce a deal to purchase software company

VMware



for about $60 billion on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The two sides are working on a cash and stock deal at about $140-a-share, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the talks. That would be a 50% premium to

VMware

’s

(ticker: VMW) share level on Friday, before news of the deal broke. The price isn’t yet set and the talks could still fall apart, according to the report.