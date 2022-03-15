Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a moron

Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau was accused of not knowing NHL rules. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

During the final third of the NHL calendar, a lot of games often feel like they blend together, but sometimes even the broadcast booth tries to find a competitive edge. Perhaps Tampa Bay Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor went too far.

Tampa Bay held a 2-1 lead against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period on Monday night and it appeared that the Canucks had found a break. Lightning defenceman Jan Rutta was initially penalized for high-sticking Canucks forward Tyler Motte, but upon review, the call was overturned as Rutta was ruled to have been following through on a shot.

As one would expect, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau protested the call. This didn’t seem to sit well with Taylor.

“You never ask the players or the coach the rules, they don’t know it,” Taylor said as the broadcast cut to Boudreau pleading his case for the original call to be upheld. It was a weird thing for Taylor — who won two Stanley Cups with the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1970s — to say, but OK.

“It’s a follow-through you moron, it’s been that way since 1940,” Taylor followed up.

Boudreau is certainly bombastic and has shared a few malapropisms with the media, but we’re not ready to call him a moron on the basis of trying to get a call to go his way.

The Lightning ended up holding on for the 2-1 victory as they try to chase down the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, the Canucks fell three points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has called someone a moron. A hat-tip to the sleuths on Reddit, who unfurled this 2015 clip where he also used the term to describe Montreal Canadiens fans.

It’s an effective insult, I guess, but perhaps Taylor should chill. It’s just another game in March, after all.

