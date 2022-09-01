Broadcast Networks So Far Are Holding Off On Carrying Joe Biden Speech – The Hamden Journal

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Philadelphia on Thursday evening on the “continued battle for the soul of the nation,” and while cable networks and news streaming channels will cover the address, broadcast networks have so far yet to announce plans to carry it.

Those plans could still change at the last minute, sources say.

Unlike a White House address, Biden’s speech is taking place at Independence National Historical Park, in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania just as the midterm campaigns are heating up. Broadcast networks have traditionally been more reluctant to pre-empt primetime for political rallies or partisan addresses, save for major events like political conventions and election night.

A senior administration official told reporters that the president “will talk about the direct threats to democracy from MAGA Republicans and the extremism that is a threat right now to our democratic values.” But, per NBC News, the official said that it is “not a speech about a particular politician, or even about a particular political party.”

Although White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that Biden’s address is “not a political speech,” Republicans have slotted what is being billed as a “pre-buttal.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in a speech in Scranton, PA, reportedly will focus on Biden’s remarks at a fundraiser last week, when he referred to the MAGA philosophy “almost like semi-fascism.” McCarthy and other Republicans have accused Biden of denigrating millions of Americans who support Donald Trump.

Jean-Pierre told reporters, “Many people are concerned about where our democracy is. I would argue that’s across the board. And when we talk about extremism, we are talking about a very small piece, component of the American public. We’re talking about a very small component of MAGA Republicans in Congress.”