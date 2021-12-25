Broadcast, Cable, Streaming Series – The Hamden Journal

As another calendar year draws to a close, it’s time again for The Hamden Journal’s annual list of winter premiere dates for new and returning TV series. The list covers more than 250 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting from January 1 through March 31 and includes series and season/half-season debuts, shows’ return from hiatus and some one-off specials such as live sports and awards shows.

We'll update this post regularly as more dates are revealed.

January 1:

Ghost Hunters (Discovery+, new docuseries revival)

2022 NHL Winter Classic (TNT, live sports special)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet/Discovery+, Season 4)

New York Homicide (Oxygen, new docuseries)

The ’80s: Top; Ten (National Geographic Channel, new docuseries)

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things (Crackle, Season 1B)

January 2:

The Equalizer (CBS, Season 2B)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 13B)

SEAL Team (Paramount+, Season 5B)

Next Level Chef (Fox, new competition series)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 32B)

The Great North (Fox, Season 2B)

Mountain Monsters (Discovery+, Season 6)

Dirty Jobs (Discovery, Season 10)

This Came Out of Me (Discovery, new docuseries)

Masterpiece: Around the World in 80 Days (PBS, new drama series)

Home Town (HGTV, Season 6)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV, new limited docuseries)

Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime (Food Network, new competition miniseries)

Alex vs. America (Food Network, new competition series)

Come Follow Up (BYU tv, Season 2)

January 3:

The Bachelor (ABC, Season 26)

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 4B)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 3B)

NCIS (CBS, Season 19B)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 1B)

Kenan (NBC, Season 2)

Ordinary Joe (Season 1B)

9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox, Season 3)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, new drama series)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS, Season 26)

Doctors (BritBox, Season 23 of UK series; U.S. premiere)

January 4:

Abbott Elementary (ABC, new comedy series; time slot premiere)

Black-ish (ABC, Season 8; final season)

Queens (ABC, Season 1B)

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC, new courtroom series)

FBI (CBS, Season 4B)

FBI: International (CBS, Season1B)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 3B)

This Is Us (NBC, Season 6; final season)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 4B)

Action Pack (Netflix, new children’s animated series)

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, Season 2)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Investigation Discovery, new docuseries),

Finding Your Roots (PBS, Season 8)

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (OWN, Season 4)

Speak Sis (OWN, Season 1B)

Chopped: Casino Royale (Food Network, new competition miniseries)

Itch (BYU tv, Season 2)

January 5:

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 9B)

The Wonder Years (ABC, Season 1B)

The Conners (ABC, Season 4B)

Home Economics (ABC, Season 2B)

The Chase (ABC, Season 2)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 33)

Good Sam (CBS, new drama series)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 7B)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 10B)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 9B)

I Can See Your Voice (Fox, Season 2)

Next Level Chef (Fox, new competition series; time slot premiere)

Worst Cooks in America (Food Network, Season 21)

AEW: Dynamite (TBS, new network)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime, Season 14)

Married at First Sight: The Afterparty (Lifetime, new aftershow series)

Beyond Oak Island (History, Season 2)

American Greed (CNBC, Season 15)

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV, Season 8B)

The Wizard of Paws (BYU tv, Season 3)

January 6:

Women of the Movement (ABC, new drama limited series)

Let the World See (ABC, new limited docuseries)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 5B)

United States of Al (CBS, Season 2B)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 1B)

B Positive (CBS, Season 2B)

Bull (CBS, Season 6B)

The Blacklist (NBC, Season 9B)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 23B)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 2B)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox, new competition series revival)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV, Season 5)

Go-Big Show (TBS, Season 2)

Growing Up Hip Hop (WE tv, Season 6B)

BattleBots (Discovery, Season 10)

Elite Youth (FS1, Season 3)

January 7:

Undercover Boss (CBS, Season 11)

Magnum P.I. (CBS, Season 4B)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 12B)

Dateline NBC (NBC, Season 30B)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 8B)

Nancy Drew (The CW, Season 3B)

Search Party (HBO Max, Season 5; final season)

El Deafo (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Discovery, Season 2)

A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now, Season 3)

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer (A&E, new documentary miniseries)

Love During Lockup (WE tv, new docuseries)

Ladies Who List: Atlanta (OWN, new unscripted series)

January 8:

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 18B)

World’s Funniest Animals (The CW, Season 2B)

January 9:

Call Me Kat (Fox, Season 2)

Pivoting (Fox, Season 2)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 12B)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 19B)

Critics Choice Awards (The CW/TBS, live awards special)

Euphoria (HBO, Season 2)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, Season 2)

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS, Season 2)

Darcey & Stacey (TLC, Season 3)

Vienna Blood (PBS, Season 2)

Simply Giada (Food Network, new docuseries)

Vera (BritBox, Season 11 of UK series; U.S. premiere)

Attack on Titan (Funimation/Crunchyroll/Hulu, Season 5B; final season)

Family Rules (BYU tv, Season 3)

January 10:

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN (Discovery/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Street Outlaws: OKC (Discovery/Discovery+, new season)

Black Market with Michael K. Williams (Vice TV, Season 2)

Queens of Mystery (Acorn TV, Season 2)

January 11:

Superman & Lois (The CW, Season 2)

Naomi (The CW, new drama series)

Wipeout (TBS, Season 2)

The Kings of Napa (OWN, new drama series)

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery/Discovery+, Season 3)

January 12:

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 33; time slot premiere)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 7B)

Batwoman (The CW, Season 3B)

Leave It to Geege (Lifetime, new unscripted series)

January 13:

Peacemaker (HBO Max, new drama series)

Next Influencer (Paramount+, Season 3; new network)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV, new docuseries)

A House Divided (AllBlk, Season 4)

January 14:

Archive 81 (Netflix, new drama series)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Disney Channel/Disney+, Season 2)

24 Hours in Police Custody (BritBox, Season 9 of UK series; U.S. premiere)

January 16:

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW, Season 3)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW, Season 2B)

January 17:

4400 (The CW, Season 1B)

January 18:

How I Met You Father (Hulu, new comedy series)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV, new docuseries; working title)

Father Brown (BritBox, Season 9 of UK series; U.S. premiere)

January 20:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS, Season 7)

Supernatural Academy (Peacock, new animated series)

La Fortuna (AMC+, new drama series)

Single Drunk Female (Freeform, new comedy series)

Total Control (Sundance Now, Season 2)

Men of West Hollywood (Crackle, new unscripted series)

January 21:

Servant (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+, new children series revival)

As We See It (Prime Video, new drama series)

8 Out of 10 (BritBox, Season 9 of UK series; U.S. premiere)

January 22:

The Good Dish (syndication, new daytime talk series)

January 23:

Billions (Showtime, Season 6)

January 24:

Promised Land (ABC, new drama series)

The Gilded Age (HBO, new drama series)

Snowpiercer (TNT, Season 3)

American Dad! (TBS, Season 17)

Secrets of Playboy (A&E, new docuseries)

Social Society (AllBlk, Season 2)

January 26:

Resident Alien (Syfy, Season 2)

January 27:

Walker (The CW, Season 2B)

Legacies (The CW, Season 4B)

Swamp People (History, Season 13)

Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 4B)

Fast Foodies (TruTV, Season 2)

January 28:

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix, new comedy limited series)

In from the Cold (Netflix, new drama series)

The Afterparty (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video, new adult animated series)

My Killer Body with K. Michelle (Lifetime, new docuseries)

January 29:

Million Dollar Hustle (Lifetime, new docuseries)

January 30:

Monarch (Fox, new drama series)

We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime, new docuseries)

January 31:

64th Grammy Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Hope Street (BritBox, Season 9 of UK series; U.S. premiere)

February 1:

The Resident (Fox, Season 5B)

Monarch (Fox, new drama series; time slot premiere)

Raising Dion (Netflix, Season 2)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo, Season 12)

February 2:

Celebrity Big Brother (CBS, Season 3)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu, new drama limited series)

February 3:

My Killer Body with K. Michelle (Lifetime, time slot premiere)

Million Dollar Hustle (Lifetime, time slot premiere)

February 4:

2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC, live sports special)

Reacher (Prime Video, new drama series)

February 5:

Mary Makes It Easy (Food Network, new cooking series)

February 6:

Power Book IV: Force (Starz, new drama series)

February 7:

American Experience (PBS, Season 34)

February 8:

Holly Hobbie (BYU tv, Season 3)

February 11:

Inventing Anna (Netflix, new drama series)

Dollface (Hulu, new comedy series)

February 13:

Super Bowl LVI (NBC, live sports special)

Bel-Air (Peacock, new drama series reboot)

February 16:

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC, Season 6)

February 18:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video, Season 4)

February 20:

2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (NBC, live sports special)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 11B; final season)

Talking Dead (AMC, Season 10B; final season)

From (Epix, new drama series)

February 21:

American Song Contest (NBC, new competition series)

The Endgame (NBC, new drama series)

All American (The CW, Season 4B)

February 22:

Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC, Season 3)

February 23:

Snowfall (FX, Season 5)

February 24:

Law & Order (NBC, new drama series revival)

America ReFramed (World Channel/PBS, Season 10)

February 25:

The Blacklist (NBC, Season 9B; time slot premiere)

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix, new drama series)

February 27:

28th SAG Awards (TBS/TNT, live awards special)

Super Pumped: The Battle for Ube (Showtime, new anthology series)

February 28:

Killing Eve (BBC America, Season 4; final season)

Better Things (FX, Season 5; final season)

March 3:

The Dropout (Hulu, new drama limited series)

March 6:

Riverdale (The CW, Season 6B)

Outlander (Starz, Season 6)

Shining Vale (Starz, new comedy series)

Unexpected (TLC, Season 5)

March 8:

The Thing About Pam (NBC, new drama limited series)

March 9:

The Flash (The CW, Season 8B)

Kung Fu (The CW, Season 2)

March 10:

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu, Season 3; new network)

March 11:

Charmed (The CW, Season 4)

Dynasty (The CW, Season 5B)

March 15:

Young Rock (NBC, Season 2)

Mr. Mayor (NBC, Season 2)

March 16:

Expedition with Steve Backshall: Unpacked (PBS, Season 1 of British docuseries; U.S. premiere)

March 20:

Masterpiece: Sanditon (PBS, Season 2)

Call the Midwife (PBS, Season 11)

Before We Die (PBS, Season 1 of British docuseries; U.S. premiere)

March 22:

Bridgerton (Netflix, Season 2)

March 24:

Atlanta (FX, Season 3)

March 27:

94th Academy Awards (ABC, live awards special)

March 31:

How We Roll (CBS, new comedy series)

March TBA:

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (WE tv, Season 18)

Winter TBA:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix, Season 4)

Fairview (Comedy Central, new animated comedy series)

Washingtonia (Comedy Central, new animated comedy series)

Conjuring Kesha (Discovery+, new docuseries; working title)

Control (Discovery+, new Polish drama series)

One Perfect Shot (HBO Max, new docuseries)

About Last Night (HBO Max, new competition series)

Family or Fiancé (OWN, Season 3)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN, Season 2)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN, Season 7)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN, Season 9)

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (CNN, new docuseries)

Dark Was the Night: The Life of Hitler (CNN, new docuseries)

Patagonia (CNN, new docuseries; working title)

LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy (CNN, new docuseries)

Nomad with Carlton McCoy (CNN, new docuseries; WORKING TITLE)

Home Town Kickstart (HGTV, new docuseries)

Fix My Flip (HGTV, new docuseries)

Flip or Flop Nashville (HGTV, Season 3)

I Bought a Dump… Now What? (HGTV, new docuseries)

The Katie Button Project (Magnolia Network, new docuseries; working title)

Inn the Works (Magnolia Network, Season 2)

Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Magnolia Network, Season 2)

Getting Back to Bri (Fox Soul, new unscripted series)

Senorita 89 (Pentaya, new drama series)

The Eggventurers (YouTube, new animated children’s series)

Millie and Lou (YouTube, new animated children’s series)

Solving for Zero (Wondrium, new educational series; working title)

Untitled Climate Change (Wondrium, new documentary series; working title)