Broadcast, Cable, NewFronts & Podcasts – The Hamden Journal

The ritual is back.

After two years dramatically altered by Covid, video advertising buyers and sellers will once again mingle in person in New York City during the annual series of upfronts and NewFronts.

The $60 billion-plus TV ad business looks a lot different than it did the last time everyone showed up in person in 2019. Media companies are all now fully invested in streaming, so they are making pitches for both linear and digital properties in tandem. Digital advertising, meanwhile, is booming, giving streaming purveyors a reason for optimism despite all of the uncertainty in the overall ad climate.

The main broadcast upfront week this year runs May 16-19. In addition to the CW, Disney, Fox, CBS parent Paramount Global and NBCUniversal, the week features some new blood. Warner Bros Discovery is convening its first upfront since the $43 billion merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. Another recently merged entity, TelevisaUnivision, will lay out its broadcast and streaming wares. And YouTube’s Brandcast for the first time shifts out of the NewFronts and into even brighter primetime lights.

While the broadcast week is seeing a bit of an uptick in activity, ongoing declines in the cable TV sector have brought about a marked decline in the cable upfront space. A few years ago, upwards of a dozen stand-alone events would stretch from February to April. This year, AMC Networks, A+E Networks and Nickelodeon were the only widely distributed players hosting. A+E, given the twists and turns of the Omicron variant, which wiped out a number of industry events at the start of the year, did its presentation fully online.

Below is the full schedule of broadcast and cable upfronts, as well as the IAB NewFronts and podcast upfronts. The NewFronts are mostly in-person, but the podcasts events are all virtual. (Note: all times ET.)

BROADCAST

Monday, May 16

NBCUniversal

10 a.m., Radio City Music Hall

Fox

3 p.m. Skylight on Vesey

Telemundo party

6 p.m., Ziegfeld Ballroom

Tuesday, May 17

TelevisaUnivision

11:30 a.m., Javits Center

Disney

4 p.m., Basketball City at Pier 36

YouTube Brandcast

8 p.m., Imperial Theater

Wednesday, May 18

Warner Bros. Discovery

time TBA, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Paramount Global

4 p.m., Carnegie Hall

Thursday, May 19

The CW

10 a.m., New York City Centre Theatre

NEWFRONTS

Monday, May 2

NBCUniversal/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Vizio, 2 p.m.

Tubi, 4:30 p.m.

Amazon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Samsung, 9 a.m.

Roku, 11 a.m.

Condé Nast, 2 p.m.

Snap, 4:30 p.m.

Meta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Blavity/Revolt Media, 9:50 a.m.

Black Enterprise, 10:25 a.m.

TikTok, 4:30 p.m.

Twitter, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 5 (all virtual)

A+E Networks, 9:05 a.m.

Nielsen, 9:20 a.m.

Fubo TV, 9:30 a.m.

Meredith, 9:50 a.m.

Comscore, 10:10 a.m.

Crackle Plus, 11:25 a.m.

Nuestra.TV, 11:55 a.m.

Samba TV, 12:10 p.m.

Tastemade, 12:30 p.m.

Estrella Media, 12:45 p.m.

Wave Sports + Entertainment, 1:05 p.m.

Canela Media, 1:20 p.m.

The Recount, 1:55 p.m.

Vevo, 4:30 p.m.

WMX, 7 p.m.

PODCASTS

Tuesday, May 10

Disney, 12:20 p.m.

NPR, 12:45 p.m.

WBUR, 1:10 p.m.

iHeart Media, 1:40 p.m.

Paramount, 2:35 p.m.

APM Studios Kids & Family, 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Sony Music, 12:05 p.m.

Slate, 12:25 p.m.

SXM Media, 1:10 p.m.

Vox Media, 2:05 p.m.

Locked On, 2:25 p.m.

Kast Media, 2:35 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Wondery, 12:05 p.m.

WNYC Studios, 1 p.m.

TelevisaUnivision, 1:45 p.m.

POD Digital Media, 2:30 p.m.

Cafe Mocha, 2:40 p.m.

They Call Us Bruce, 2:50 p.m.

CABLE

Wednesday, March 2

A+E Networks

Thursday, March 24

Nickelodeon

Monday, March 28

National CineMedia

Wednesday, April 6

AMC Networks