Brittney Griner’s wife claims Biden administration hasn’t done enough for her release: ‘Make a deal’

Cherrelle Griner, wife of star , appeared on The ReidOut Wednesday where she spoke about her wife’s months-long in Russia for alleged possession of hash oil. The U.S. State Department has said it views Griner as having been . Russia, on the other hand, claims that she’s , but a criminal who will have to go through the legal system. That distinction makes negotiating for Griner’s release more difficult.

“An American that’s deemed wrongfully detained, to my understanding, from what the State Department is saying, America will negotiate their release. There’s not a maybe, it’s a will. They will negotiate for their release. And so right now my wife has been wrongfully detained,” Cherelle said. “So despite whatever the Russian authorities are saying, despite whatever press conference they do to say anything about BG and the legal matter over there, America’s already determined that she gets no justice in that system and that they will negotiate her release.”

Russia has Griner’s detainment multiple times. Cherelle has spoken to Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the matter, but doesn’t feel like enough is being done to secure Griner’s release, and she urged the administration to make a deal.

“My push is for the American administration right now, the Biden administration, to do exactly that,” Cherelle said. “To make a deal for BG because she is wrongfully detained.”

The ReidOut airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on MSNBC.

Watch Elliot Page address the ‘unfortunate’ negativity he’s received since transitioning:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.