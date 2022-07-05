Brittney Griner’s wife calls for White House to do more to free WNBA star held in Russia

The Conversation

Why do kids have to go to school?

The core of education is to enable young learners to be kind, giving members of society. David Brewster/Star Tribune via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to [email protected] Why do us kids have to go to school? – Vanessa C., age 10, Gilbert, Arizona Kids go to school for many reasons. Where and when depends on their age, location, parental preference and local policies. Parents send th