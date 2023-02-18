Brittney Griner reportedly signs 1-year deal to return to Mercury

Brittney Griner is officially back with the Phoenix Mercury after signing a one-year, $165,100 deal to return to the court after her 10-month imprisonment in Russia, according to Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats.

The deal is reportedly structured to give the Mercury enough salary cap space to fit two veteran minimum and two base minimum contracts for next season.

The signing came the same day the Mercury answered another major question mark of their offseason with Diana Taurasi’s multi-year deal to return for a 19th WNBA season. Prior to that, their biggest move so far had been trading Diamond DeShields in a four-team deal that landed them former Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere.

Griner’s return to the Mercury was expected after she vowed to play for the team during the 2023 season upon her return from Russia:

I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.

Brittney Griner is back on the Mercury’s roster. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Griner was released from Russian prison on Dec. 8 as part of an exchange that saw the U.S. free convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout from federal prison. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in prison after being arrested in February when Russian airport officials said they found hash oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty and was found guilty of drug smuggling charges.

Since her return, Griner has been working out with sporadic public appearances. She and her wife Cherelle were in attendance at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.