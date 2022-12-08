Brittney Griner released in Russia & now In U.S. custody – The Hamden Journal

U.S. basketball champion Britney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap and is now in U.S. custody.

The Olympic gold medallist was arrested at Moscow airport on February 17, after she was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia.

She had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony.

Griner is reported to have been released in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

U.S officials said the athlete was now in U.S. custody and that she had spoken to President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone.