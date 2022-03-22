Brittney Griner could be sent to labor camp

Reuters

Kremlin critic Navalny rallies supporters after new nine-year sentence

The 45-year-old was already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges that he says were fabricated to thwart his political ambitions. His existing sentence will be incorporated into the one handed down on Tuesday, said his lawyers, both of whom were briefly detained after the hearing. Judge Margarita Kotova, who confirmed Navalny had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the fraud charges, said he would remain under some restrictions for 20 months after his release.