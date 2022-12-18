Brittany Murphy’s brother reveals who controls her estate — while insisting she was murdered

Brittany Murphy’s brother has revealed new details about who’s been in control of the late actress’s multimillion-dollar estate — while continuing to claim she was murdered.

Tony Bertolotti has contended that his half-sister was killed 13 years ago — and added to the US Sun in a recent interview that he has no idea where the “Clueless” star’s $10 million fortune is.

But he did say he does now know who has been controlling her estate: her mother Sharon, a journalist and Murphy’s doctor. The trio has been overseeing it in a private trust, and neither its contents nor expenditures have not been made public, the Sun reported.

“The estate was left to Sharon, an editor of a major Hollywood newspaper — he was on the paperwork for her estate — and also a diabetes doctor from Miami she was seeing,” Bertolotti explained. “Those were the controlling names on the estate.”

Bertolotti didn’t name the newspaper editor, and it’s unclear how he knew Murphy.

The brother claimed that family members have been trying to get details about Murphy’s estate, to no avail.

At the time of her death, Murphy was married to Simon Monjack, a fledgling British screenwriter with money problems and a troubled relationship with the law.

Brittany Murphy. WireImage

Reports at the time said Monjack had been written out of the will, according to the Sun, and Bertolotti has claimed that Murphy’s death had something to do with her money.

A coroner report said Murphy died in December 2009 from pneumonia that was made worse by anemia and prescription drug abuse.

“There’s no way she died of natural causes. It’s impossible. It’s bulls–t, total crap,” said Bertolotti, who has the same father as Murphy.

“It was obvious to me, she was taken out.”

Monjack died five months after his wife, and the coroner said pneumonia and the anemia were also the cause.

He has said their late father had a toxicity report done on Murphy after her death and that it showed “impurities in her blood, including arsenic.”

Brittney was found passed out on the bathroom floor by her mother, and Monjack said he brought her into the shower to try to revive her.

“Why did they put her in a hot shower? That’s how you get the temperature up,” the half-sibling said.

The home where Brittany Murphy died. She lived there with her husband, Simon Monjack. AP

Murphy’s half-brother Tony Bertolotti. Facebook

Bertolotti, who said he doesn’t want any of his sister’s money, added, “Somebody would have to come forward with proof and testify.

“The guy that’s got the real information is the butler,” the brother said. “He knows more than anybody else. He quit because the place was a nuthouse. He confided with my father.

“I just pray for my sister to rest in peace,” Bertolotti added.