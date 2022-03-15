Brittany Mahomes shares more photos of ‘stunning’ Versace wedding gown, and that bow

Brittany Mahomes released more photos of her Versace wedding gown on Tuesday to hundreds of positive reviews on Instagram.

She and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were married Saturday in Hawaii. The former Brittany Matthews has changed her last name to Mahomes on Instagram.

More than 700 people commented on one particular photo — a black-and-white glamour shot of the gown, and the consensus was clearly this: “Stunning.”

The new photos showcased the exaggerated bow on the back of the dress — a traditional bridal gown detail elevated by its dramatic, couture size. The bow seemed to have Instagram fans of its own. “That dress was absolutely stunning. It was young and modern but the back was so romantic and classic looking,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

The couple’s daughter, Sterling Skye, who recently turned 1, also wore a white dress with a large bow on the back.

Brittany Mahomes shared more photos of her wedding on Instagram Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, more details emerged about the wedding and reception.

E! News reported that Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman — the quarterback’s brother, Jackson Mahomes was best man — and that many other teammates were there.

On social media, Jackson tagged the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, presumably the location of the festivities. That’s the same luxury resort where HBO’s “White Lotus” was filmed.

E! also reported that the couple had a live band and DJ from Los Angeles, and the crowd “danced all night,” especially the bride and groom, who “seriously never left the dance floor,” according to someone there.

The celebrity news website ran a photo of the groom’s cake, a 3D replica of the quarterback wearing Louis Vuitton shorts on a patch of green icing grass, holding a golf club, a football at his feet.

No photos of the wedding cake itself have emerged.

The couple haven’t revealed honeymoon plans, either. But on Tuesday, Brittany posted a clip of them clinking champagne glasses on a private plane. A photo showed a “Happy Honeymoon” sign next to the glasses, surrounded by rose petals, that awaited them for their trip.