Britney Spears’s Instagram account disappears

Britney Spears's Instagram page disappeared Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, it read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Spears and to Instagram’s parent company, Meta, to find out what prompted the change in status.

Her accounts on other social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook and TikTok, remained online.

Spears’s Instagram page was temporarily deactivated in March, according to TMZ, which reported Thursday that the hiatus was her choice both then and now. Back then, she returned to the platform two days later.

She used the photo-sharing app earlier this month to post photos from her sweet wedding to Sam Asghari. The couple were married June 9 in a small, but star-studded, ceremony at her home just north of Los Angeles. Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton were among the guests, and several of them shared their own images, which remain online.

However, Spears has also used her account to explain her unhappiness with her family members and their treatment of her, particularly as it relates to the conservatorship the pop star was under for 13 years, until the judge dissolved it in November 2021.

On Sunday, the “Piece of Me” singer’s estranged mother, Lynne, who was not invited to the wedding, publicly commented on some of Britney’s images from the big day.

“You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘dream’ wedding!” Lynne wrote. “And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Her daughter did not respond.

Two days later, Britney addressed her older brother, Bryan, whom she noted also was not invited to her wedding, on Instagram. Her comments about him referenced a 2020 interview he did with the podcast As NOT Seen on TV, in which he claimed that his famous sister “can’t even make a dinner reservation,” and days after his girlfriend reportedly said that he had skipped the wedding to attend his daughter’s fifth-grade graduation.

Nuptials aside, Spears and her new husband have had a big week. They also obtained a restraining order against her first husband, Jason Alexander, after he crashed their wedding in the hours leading up to it. Alexander was booked on charges of stalking, trespassing, vandalism and battery.