Britney Spears Shares Sweet Video Montage from Wedding with Sam Asghari: ‘Fairytales Are Real’

Britney Spears had her happily ever after!

The pop star, 40, shared a touching video montage of footage from her wedding with Sam Asghari to Instagram on Friday — one day after the couple tied the knot at her home in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Set to Haley Reinhart’s cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” — the Elvis Presley tune that Spears walked down the aisle to — the 44-second Instagram clip offers a glimpse into their special day.

It features a close-up look at the singer’s dream wedding dress by Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace as well as at the couple’s custom bands designed by Stephanie Gottlieb.

The video shows the “Circus” singer and the actor/fitness trainer getting ready as they prepare to say “I do” as well as intimate moments from the ceremony and party. Spears can be seen getting into a Cinderella-like carriage whimsically draped in greenery and blush roses, complete with a white horse.

The clip concludes with the wedding guests waving sparklers as the couple rides away in a white Rolls Royce sporting a “Just Married” sign on its backend.

“Fairytales are real,” Spears captioned the post, adding emojis for a king and a queen, to which Asghari replied: “Out of a movie ❤️.”

Earlier Friday, Spears posted photos from the celebration, revealing in the caption that she was “so nervous” she had a “panic attack” before the ceremony.

Still, she wrote, “It was the most spectacular day.”

The singer added that “so many incredible people” attended their big day — including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez — and that she was “still in shock.”

“@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton,” she said, also thanking those who helped create her look for the festivities. “I felt so beautiful.”

She concluded, “I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

Spears and Asghari, 28, said “I do” before 60 guests. The singer walked down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace before changing outfits three more times throughout the night.

The ceremony featured a pink floral arch flanked with hanging chandeliers. Pink florals, including garden roses, peonies and hydrangeas, also dotted the aisles where guests sat in wooden benches.

“Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told PEOPLE. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”