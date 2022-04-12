Britney Spears Says She Has to ‘Model’ Her Clothes ‘Now Before I Really Start Showing’

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is showing off her spring style!

The “Oops! …I Did It Again” singer — who told fans she was “having a baby” in a cryptic Instagram post on Monday — shared a video the following day in which she gave followers a mini fashion show.

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼… I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker,” Spears, 40, captioned the minute-long clip.

She continued, “I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???”

In the video, the Grammy Award-winning singer can be seen wearing an array of warm-weather outfits, including a black mini dress with an all-over red heart print, a floral crop top with low-rise trousers, and a business casual pencil skirt paired with a white button down tied at the waist — the perfect subtle homage to her getup in her “Baby One More Time” video.

The video comes just one day after the former X Factor judge, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, posted a photo of a pink tea set and matching flowers to her Instagram page along with a lengthy caption about taking a “pregnancy test” after her latest vacation.

A rep for Spears and a manager for Asghari have not commented.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test,” Spears wrote, adding, “and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …”

Asghari, 28, later shared an image on Instagram with a caption that appeared to reference Spears’ post, but he did not directly confirm that they were expecting. He wrote, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏.”

In September, Spears announced her engagement to the actor on Instagram after more than four years of dating, showing off her huge sparkler and captioning a video on Instagram, “I can’t f—— believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen shared an additional statement to PEOPLE, saying he is “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.”

In March, the pop princess penned a sweet message to Asghari in honor of his birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”