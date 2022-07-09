Britney Spears rails against documentaries made about her

Britney Spears criticizes the documentaries made about her and says they didn’t help end her conservatorship. (Photo: Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

The "Toxic" singer is sharing her thoughts on the documentaries made about her in recent years — and she's not thrilled.

The “Toxic” singer, who recently , took to on Saturday to write a lengthy note that detailed her feelings on recent documentaries made about her time in the spotlight, seemingly referring to The New York Times’ lauded film Framing Britney Spears, which debuted on Hulu in February 2021, and Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears, which came out in September 2021.

The films explore the sexism Spears faced during her rise to fame, as well as . Spears endured a lengthy legal battle against her father, who was her conservator, before .

“And come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??!,” Spears wrote. “Seriously though, think about it … I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person … Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people — a network, TV production or anyone for that matter — dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it’s ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ??? It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ???”

The Crossroads actress accused the documentaries of having an “embarrassing tone” and questioned why “people think it’s legal to completely humiliate me.”

“I just want to know how are all these people saying it helped me when I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge,” she continued, speaking about in which she accused her family of taking advantage of her by holding her in the conservatorship. “THAT said it all… that would be ENOUGH. But not in America !! Every person jumps on board with these heartbreaking documentaries and forget the 13 years in my conservatorship.. .. making up for some of my past they literally have no remorse at all. They have always treated me like that, literally that’s exactly what my family did to me.”

She also criticized the documentaries for seeking out “bad footage” of her.

“It’s so insulting it’s not even funny,” the mom of two noted. “And no a**hole, my legs look nothing like that !! America … this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me — a bully.”

This is not the first time . In March 2021, she wrote on Instagram, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in…I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

In September 2021, she said she watched “a little bit” of a recent documentary (seemingly Britney vs. Spears) and , “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!!”