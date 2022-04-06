Britney Spears praises Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson

Britney Spears is praising Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson. (Photo: Getty Images)

The bookers at The Drew Barrymore Show are probably making some calls right now — or at least they should be, according to fans of one of Britney Spears’s latest Instagram posts. That’s because the “Piece of Me” singer raved about both host Drew Barrymore and fellow actress Kate Hudson.

“I’ve met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore,” Spears wrote Wednesday. “They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!!”

She recalled having an awkward first encounter with Hudson.

“I had to open my stupid mouth with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew … I went mute !!!” Spears wrote.

Still, it seems that neither Barrymore nor Hudson was turned off by those experiences.

The talk show host revealed in September, two months before Spears was freed from her conservatorship, that she had been sending the pop star “personal videos” during her court fight. They were footage of Barrymore giving her “encouragement and just telling her that I think she is the key to her freedom,” Barrymore told ET. At that point, she said Spears’s response had been limited to “little smoke signals.”

Barrymore said she didn’t feel like it was enough to just post about the issue publicly.

“[I wanted to] really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like,” Barrymore said, “and I don’t compare myself to her, but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private.”

And Spears doesn’t need to worry about Hudson either. The two have been friends for years.

Hudson even sent the singer a happy birthday message in 2021. It featured her and her brother, Oliver, serenading the superstar.