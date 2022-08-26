Britney Spears ‘overwhelmed’ as Sir Elton John duet is released

Sir Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated on music together. (Getty Images)

Britney Spears has admitted she is feeling “overwhelmed” as she releases her first new music in six years.

The pop princess has unveiled ‘Hold Me Closer‘, a duet with Sir Elton John which is a mix of his 1971 hit ‘Tiny Dancer’ and his 1992 track ‘The One‘.

It’s the first time the singer has recorded new music since her 2016 studio album Glory, and since her 13-year conservatorship ended last year.

Opening up on Twitter, the star said it was a “big deal” for her and confessed she wished she was as “fearless” as she used to be.

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years!!!!” she posted.

“It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonofficial!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!”

Spears – mum to sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with her ex Kevin Federline – told her 55.8 million followers on the platform: “I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful.

“I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well!!!

“Yes… I choose happiness and joy today.”

The singer said in another tweet that she was “learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy”.

“Yes I choose happiness today,” she said.

“I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

Sir Elton, 75, has said he hopes Spears’ comeback will help to “restore her confidence in herself to get back into the studio, make more records, and realise that she is bloody good”.

He told The Guardian that the singer was “broken” and that he’d been there.

“She’s been away so long – there’s a lot of fear there, because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long,” he said.

“We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be all right.”

