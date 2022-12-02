Britney Spears Musical ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ Sets Broadway Run – The Hamden Journal

The new Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon A One More Time has finalized its Broadway plans: The production will begin previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marquis Theatre, with an opening night set for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Featuring such Spears hits as “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus,” and “Toxic” the new musical is directed and choreographed by Keone & Mari Madrid, with an original story by Jon Hartmere that imagines what would happen to classic fairytale icons like Cinderella, Snow White, the Little Mermaid and others if a rogue fairy godmother dropped The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps.

The production dates and venue were announced today by producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold. Casting was not announced.

The musical had its well-reviewed world premiere last year at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.

The Broadway production’s creative team includes David Leveaux as Creative Consultant, Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle, Costume & Hair Designer Loren Elstein, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Sound Designer Andrew Keister and Projection Designer Sven Ortel.