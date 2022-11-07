Britney Spears Has Apologized To Alexa Nikolas For Yelling At Her And “Traumatizing” Her On The “Zoey 101” Set

Here’s what happened:

Earlier this year, Jamie Lynn Spears alleged in her memoir, Things I Should’ve Said, that her Zoey 101 costar Alexa — who was 12 at the time — was spreading rumors about her. Jamie said she then turned to her big sister Britney for “guidance.”

Jamie said “a very pregnant Britney” then came to set and talked to Alexa about said rumors. Alexa has since denied that she spread any rumors about Jamie.

Alexa said Jamie alleging she was the rumor starter was a “typical move for a bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying.” Christy Carlson Romano / Via youtube.com

“Britney didn’t waste any time getting to the point. ‘Are you making fun of my sister? Telling lies and spreading rumors? You shouldn’t do that!'” Jamie Lynn wrote in the book. “Britney told her that she wouldn’t keep jobs if she continued to treat people that way.”

But Alexa did confirm that Britney did, in fact, talk to her in a trailer. Here’s what Alexa said went down:

Alexa said a talent coordinator brought her into a trailer because Britney and Jamie wanted to chat with her. She was initially hopeful that Britney would help mediate the tension between Jamie and her.

Instead, Alexa said that Jamie ran to the back of the trailer. “All of a sudden, [Britney] just started yelling at me,” Alexa said, before reminding listeners that Britney has, in fact, since apologized to her.

Alexa said Britney was put in a horrible situation because she was being told that Alexa was mistreating her sister. “She was like eight months pregnant, so she was hormonal too,” Alexa said. “I remember she was rubbing her belly, while she was yelling. It was very unhinged in a way that felt that someone was manipulating her. I see Jamie back there — afraid to come up, letting her sister do all of her…”

“I have an adult screaming at me, telling me I’m never gonna work in this industry again,” Alexa said. She then revealed that she vomited after exiting the room.

This week, Britney apologized again to her for the incident. “It broke my heart to see your interview about your experience in the business,” Britney wrote in a post. “I know it’s 15 years later what you are sharing but trust me. I know it still matters. Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE!”

“My sister was literally like my daughter growing up, so I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on!”

“The way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration but I do write you this message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings!!! You should tell Nickelodeon to kiss your ass!”

Alexa seemed to really be touched by Britney’s newest apology. She posted this on Instagram, thanking the pop icon for her sweet words. “I’m sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you. You have always been my biggest inspiration and strength since I was 6 years old.”

Truly, what a lesson in forgiveness and accountability. Props to Britney and Alexa!

