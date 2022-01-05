Britney Spears had her 1st glass of red wine in 13 years

Britney Spears is enjoying her freedom, two months after her conservatorship was terminated. (Photo: Reuters)

Britney Spears rang in the new year by enjoying a glass of red wine — her first in more than a decade. In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, the superstar wrote about indulgences as she’s no longer under the control of her family.

“I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!! The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself,” she wrote.

Spears, who recently posted a video of herself dancing to Madonna, seemed to be clapping back at “hateful” comments on social media.

“In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking [laugh emoji]?? Nobody’s perfect,” she concluded. “Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful.”

The “Slave 4 U” singer has been very active on social media since her conservatorship was terminated in November. Spears told fans she has no plans to return to music because it’s her way “of saying ‘f*** you'” to her family. In a post last week, she explained she’s too “hurt” and “scared” to return to the industry.